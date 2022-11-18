Up until 2006, Serbia has been in the world cup from 1930-1938 as part of the kingdom of Yugoslavia, from 1950- 1990 as part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, from 1994- 2006 they played alongside Montenegro in the world cup, Serbia the stand alone country as we know it today played as themselves from 2006.
Qatar 2022: Serbia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Fulham Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus would star for Serbia in their World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.
Recommended articles
Serbia’s current side are one of the most impressive in world football today, boasting of players like the juventus pair Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, with the highly Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic making things tick from the middle of the field.
How Serbia qualified for the World cup
Serbia were very impressive in the Qualifiers finishing top of a group that had Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal while failing to concede a single defeat.
Serbia topped this group avoiding the unpredictability of the playoffs that knocked out a giant like Italy, they won the group with 20 points, scoring eighteen goals and only conceding half of that.
Serbia in Russia 2018
Serbia unfortunately could not get past the group stage at the previous instalment of the FIFA world cup, they only won one game thanks to a brilliant effort by Aleksandar Kolarov against Costa Rica
Mirovics’ effort was not enough to see them beat Switzerland in the second game of the group, a fixture they would be looking for revenge in this year in Qatar. They were confirmed out of the competition after losing 2-0 to a much stronger brazil side that they also play in this years’ group stages.
Serbia Squad for Qatar 2022
Not many countries can boast of the offensive power Serbia has, having forwards like Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic.
You can find the full 26-man squad here
Serbia best players
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic can lay claim to being one of the best and well-rounded midfielders in world football; their forward players would be looking to him for opportunities to find the back of the net.
Milinkovic-Savic has already set up teammates to score seven times in Serie A this season just as he did on 11 separate occasions the previous campaign.
Serbia coach
Dragan Stojkovic is a Serbian who is a Yugoslav and Serbian football legend, he was particularly brilliant in the 1990 World cup in Italy where he made the world cup All-star team
As a manager Stojkovic took the Serbia head coach job in 2021 and has since led his team through a very impressive qualifying campaign round, he would be hoping to at least reach the quarterfinals as the manager as he did as a player.
Serbia Fixtures Qatar 2022
Brazil vs Serbia
Thursday, November 24th
8:00 PM(GMT+1)
Cameroon vs Serbia
Monday, November 28th
11:00 AM(GMT+1)
Croatia vs Belgium
Friday, December 2nd
8:00 PM(GMT+1)
Bet9ja odds for Serbia to win the World Cup @ 101.00 Odds
Bet9ja Booking Number: 33NN97N
Serbia are 15th favourite to win the tournament outright according to the bookmakers, and you would be rewarded for picking this with 101 times your money plus bonuses should they come out champions.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Denmark World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
-
Alternate Reality: European players who could have played for Africa's reps at the World Cup
-
Confident Ghana arrives World Cup in traditional attire [Photos]