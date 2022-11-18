Qatar 2022: Switzerland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

The current Switzerland squad have become one of the sturdiest second tier sides in international football, reaching at least the round of 16 in the last two world cups and the quarter finals in Euro 2020.

How Switzerland qualified for the World cup

Switzerland were very impressive in the Qualifiers finishing top of a group that had Euro 2020 champions Italy while failing to concede a single defeat.

Switzerland topped this group avoiding the unpredictability of the playoffs that eventually knocked-out fellow group members Italy, they won the group with 18 points, scoring fifteen goals and only conceding only a miserly two.

Switzerland in Russia 2018

Switzerland started Russia 2018 drawing against contenders Brazil, before Granit Xhaka and Xerdan Shaqiri ensured Alexsandr Mitrovic’s goal for Serbia meant nothing, putting the Swiss on 4 points on the log, a draw in the final game of the group against Costa Rica was enough to see Switzerland qualify from the group stages.

An Emil Forsberg strike from outside the area beating Yan Sommer was enough for Sweden to send Switzerland crashing out in the round of 16.

Switzerland’s Squad for Qatar 2022

Switzerland have a very modest squad they do not boast of superstars, or even one superstar like other smaller footballing nations like Poland can boast of, but what they have is a united group of hard working professionals that know how to make it work case in point Granit Xhaka

Switzerland’s best players

Granit Xhaka is in stellar form for this season, he has fully rebooted his arsenal career and his profile is now one of a more influential footballer on the field as much as he does off the pitch for his clubside a role he has always had in the swiss national team.

Manuel Akanji has been a mainstay in Switzerland's defence for a while now and recently got a move to English champions Manchester city.

Switzerland’s coach

Murat Yakin is the manager of the Swiss national team, the former defender for FC Basel would be looking to advance his team past the quarter final for the first time in history for Switzerland.

The 48-year-old has been in charge of the Switzerland national team since August 2021, when he replaced former manager Vladimir Petkovic

Switzerland Fixtures Qatar 2022

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Thursday, November 24th

11:00 AM(GMT+1)

Brazil vs Switzerland

Monday, November 28th

5:00 AM(GMT+1)

Serbia vs Switzerland

Friday, December 2nd

8:00 PM(GMT+1)

