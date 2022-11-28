RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar 2022: What Cavani said about Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Izuchukwu Akawor

The former teammates at Old Trafford will lock horns later tonight when Portugal takes on Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo and Cavani spent a year together at United. Sportimage
Former Manchester United forward Edison Cavani recalled what happen when Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils last summer.

Cavani knew his time at the club was done and dusted the moment it became clear that the Portuguese would be reunited with his former club.

Edinson Cavani left Manchester United in the summer.
The 35-year-old, who had scored 17 goals in 39 matches during his debut season with the English giant, saw his game time reduce following the arrival of Ronaldo.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the Uruguayan forward recounted that he had to call his brother first the moment he found out Ronaldo was set to return.

Ronaldo and Cavani at Manchester United.
"At the moment it was done, I thought it was a good thing for Manchester to sign Cristiano," Cavani told ESPN Brasil via Mirror.

Cavani handed over the famous number seven to Ronaldo after he rejoined last summer but admits he considered leaving the club.

"The first thing I did was call my brother [Walter Fernando Guglielmone, who also acts as his agent] and said: 'Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would ask you to find me another club.' he added per Mirror.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring at Newcastle
"But not because I didn't want to play with Ronaldo. No. Because I had the opportunity to know him, and he is a great professional, with his targets, and that is perfect for a sportsman."

"But as I know, after years in football, how things work these days. That's why I spoke to my brother."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent.
Cavani enjoyed limited game time at Old Trafford following Ronaldo's return to the club, making just 20 appearances and scoring just two goals.

He left the club for free to join LaLiga side Valencia, last summer, with Ronaldo now on the move after his contract was terminated by the club.

Meanwhile, later tonight at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, the pair will meet again, this time as opponents.

The pair will meet again later tonight in Qatar.
Ronaldo's Portugal goes head-to-head with Cavani and Uruguay in the second game in Group H at the FIFA World Cup.

The Monday game will be a repeat of the encounter between the two players four years ago when Ronaldo netted a brace to inspire Portugal to a 2-1 win.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

