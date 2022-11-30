World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Hello, good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie, and its the final set of games for Group C.
Recommended articles
doczytaj więcej
More from category
-
World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
-
‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife
-
Tunisia crash out of World Cup despite dramatic shock win over World Champions France