World Cup Day 13 Live Blog - Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

Jidechi Chidiezie

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie, and its the final set of group stage games for the tournament.

2022 FIFA World Cup Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland live blog

20:14

WHAT A SAVE! Devis Epassy denies Brazil from taking the lead in Lusail as he pulls off a fabulous save to deny Gabriel Martinelli

20:11

IT HITS THE POST! Serbia comes close to getting the opener off Dusan Tadic, but his shot at goal crashes against the left post. What a start to the game in Doha

20:01

1' The match has also started at Stadium 974 in Doha: Serbia 0-0 Switzerland

20:01

1' We're underway at the Lusail Iconic Stadium: Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

20:00

KICKOFF!

1' Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

1' Serbia 0-0 Switzerland

19:50

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Brazil 1-0 Cameroon (Friendly, 2018)

Cameroon 1-4 Brazil (World Cup, 2014)

Brazil 0-1 Cameroon (Confederations Cup, 2003)

-----

Serbia 1-2 Switzerland (World Cup, 2018)

19:40

Cameroon vs Brazil starting XI:

twitter.com
twitter.com
19:38

Serbia vs Switzerland starting XI

twitter.com
twitter.com
19:37

Okay! Its time for the starting lineups for all four teams taking to the fields tonight...

19:35

Meanwhile, this is how it is looking in Group G ahead of tonight's games

19:34

WHAT THIS MEANS?

The round of 16 will see:

  • Group H winner (possibly Brazil) vs South Korea
  • Portugal vs Group H runner-up
19:32

Earlier today, we saw a stunning surprise in Group H:

In Al Wakrah, Ghana missed a vital penalty - just like they did in 2010 - as Uruguay won, but suffered a disappointment

In Al Rayyan, South Korea stunned Uruguay by finishing second in the group on goal difference, having come from behind to defeat group leaders Portugal

FT: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
FT: South Korea 2-1 Portugal
19:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s day 13, and its the final two games for group stages!

