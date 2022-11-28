RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Jidechi Chidiezie

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie. What a day of drama its been so far! Two games left for today, starting with Brazil vs Switzerland.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog

Recommended articles

{{append.value}}

{{{message}}}

{{image.text}}
{{image.text}}
{{message}}
wczytywanie...
{{message}}
{{heat}}
{{players.0.helmet}} {{players.0.name}} {{players.0.points}} {{heatResult.firstTeam}}:{{heatResult.secondTeam}}
{{players.1.helmet}} {{players.1.name}} {{players.1.points}}
{{players.2.helmet}} {{players.2.name}} {{players.2.points}}
{{players.3.helmet}} {{players.3.name}} {{players.3.points}}
{{message}}
19:00

Thanks for sticking around for this one. Catch you later!

18:58

The final group games will see:

  • span style="-webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;"Cameroon take on Brazil in a do-or-die/span
  • span style="-webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;"And Switzerland slug it out with Serbia for a possible spot in the knockout stages/span
18:57

Great game for the Brazilians. This win over Switzerland, puts them firmly at the top of Group G, and seals passage to the next round for them

18:55

FULL-TIME!

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

18:49

90’ There will be 6 additional minutes

18:44

Could this be Brazil's year? They win this, and they qualify from Group G with a game to spare

18:40

WHAT A GOAL! Its Casemiroooo! A combination play between Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and the Casemiro sees the Man United man send a one-time shot past an on-looking Yann Sommer. Its Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

18:33

Double substitution for Switzerland, and Michel Aebischer and Haris Seferovic both COME ON Djibril Sow and Breel Embolo

18:33

75' We're down to the final 15 minutes of this game

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 5-4

On Target: 2-0

Blocked Shots: 2-4

Freekick: 14-12

Corner kicks: 4-3

Offsides: 3-1

Yellow Cards: 1-1

18:31

The night ends here for Richarlison and Raphinha. Gabriel Jesus and Antony are the men to come on

18:24

OH NO! After a review, Brazil goal is chalked off for an offside by Richarlison in the buildup. We're back at a goalless game, its Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

18:22

GOAL! Brazil are ahead and its Vinicius! The Real Madrid man is put through on goal by Richarlison and he makes no mistake in beating Yann Sommer. Brazil lead Switzerland, 1-0

18:18

60' An hour gone at the Stadium 974 and its still even here

18:02

Brazil with a substitution right at the start of the second half: Rodrygo COMES ON FOR Lucas Paqueta

18:02

46' And we're back with the second 45 minutes: Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

17:46

HALF-TIME!

Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

17:45

45' There will be 1 added minute in this half

17:41

Considering how much drama we saw in the first two games today, this one has presented nothing close. Can we see some more action in the coming minutes?

40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
17:30

30' Half an hour gone in this game

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 3-0

On Target: 2-0

Blocked Shots: 0-0

Freekick: 8-4

Corner kicks: 1-1

Offsides: 0-0

Yellow Cards: 0-0

17:28

SO CLOSE! Brazil almost get their first of the game, however, Vinicius Junior's first-time shot is blocked by Yann Sommer with a brilliant diving save.

17:01

1' We're now underway at the Stadium 974 in Doha, El Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton is the man in charge

17:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

twitter.com
16:54

Let me refresh you memory with that Richarlison goal in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia. Here starts for the five-time World champions today

Richarlison vs Serbia (25/11/22) | INCREDIBLE World Cup Debut
16:50

Just so you know, this is how the last meetings between these sides ended:

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland (2018 FIFA World Cup)

Switzerland 1-0 Brazil (Friendly, 2013)

Switzerland 1-2 Brazil (Friendly, 2006)

Brazil 2-2 Switzerland (1950 FIFA World Cup)

16:46

Meanwhile, have you read our match preview and prediction for this game? If you haven't, here you go: BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND

16:45

Remember, by 8pm today, I'd be bringing you coverage for the final game of the day, which will also be the final game of the group stage second round: It will be Cristiano Ronaldo's PORTUGAL vs Luis Suarez's URUGUAY

16:42

BRAZIL XI: Here is how Tite line up his men. Neymar missing due to the injury he sustained in their win over Serbia

twitter.com
16:39

SWITZERLAND XI: Yan Sommer in goal for the Swiss. Granit Xhaka captains the side

twitter.com
16:38

Here's how both sides will line up today

16:35

Now, we move on to Brazil vs Switzerland, the third game of the day, and involving the two teams in Cameroon and Serbia's group

16:34
  • The first game of the day saw Cameroon come from a two goals down to draw 3-3 with Serbia
  • The second game of the day which finished not too long ago, saw Ghana grab their first win of the tournament, defeating South Korea in a 3-2 thriller
FT: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
FT: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
FT: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
FT: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
16:32

Its been quite a crazy filled with lots and lots of goals. We can as well, call it AFRICA DAY

16:30

Hello! Its our live blog coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring the third game of Day 9 of the competition - ITS BRAZIL, AGAINST SWITZERLAND

doczytaj więcej
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

More from category

  • Otto Addo

    Otto Addo is first Ghanaian coach to win a game at World Cup

  • Reactions as Brazil edge Switzerland to progress to World Cup round of 16

    'One of our own' - Reactions as Manchester United fans praise Casemiro after Brazil edge Switzerland

  • Thomas Partey and his parents

    My parent’s presence in the stands gave me extra motivation against South Korea – Thomas Partey

Trending

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Ronaldo and Partey will be key when Portugal take on Gjan
QATAR 2022

Portugal vs Ghana: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h