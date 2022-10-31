RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Here are all the countries that have qualified

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s Black Stars are among the 32 countries from five continents that’ll be representing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

For the umpteenth time, national teams from Africa, Asia, North and Central America, South America and Europe will lock horns in Qatar.

The Black Stars are paired in a very tough group that contains Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Heung-Min Son’s South Korea and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.

The matches will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, which has an 80,000 capacity, the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, the 40,000-capacity Stadium 974 in Doha and the 40,000-capacity Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Other stadiums for the tournament are the 45,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, the 45,000-capacity Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, the 44,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and the 40,000-capacity Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Five African countries will be playing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. These are Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco.

South America will also be represented by Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, while Asia is represented by hosts Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea.

The teams from the CONCACAF region are the USA, Costa Rica and Mexico, with UEFA taking the rest of the clots.

The European teams include defending champions France, England, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Wales, Denmark, Germany and Belgium.

See the full World Cup groups below:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

