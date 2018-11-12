Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Qatar considering Iran offer to host World Cup teams: organiser

Qatar is considering an offer from Iran to host teams during the 2022 World Cup, but no decision has been taken yet, the head of the organising committee told AFP on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hassan Al Tawadi's suggestion that some teams at the 2022 World Cup could be based in Iran is likely to prove controversial play

Hassan Al Tawadi's suggestion that some teams at the 2022 World Cup could be based in Iran is likely to prove controversial

(AFP/File)

Qatar is considering an offer from Iran to host teams during the 2022 World Cup, but no decision has been taken yet, the head of the organising committee told AFP on Monday.

Iran recently offered to host teams who will play in tiny Qatar in the World Cup which starts in just over four years time.

"This is part of the operational plan, but obviously it will have to be done with FIFA," chief organiser Hassan Al Thawadi told AFP when asked whether teams could be based in Iran.

He added that Qatar had received "numerous proposals from countries with regard to hosting teams" around the time of the World Cup, which kicks off on November 21, 2022.

"Nothing is decided on this matter yet and it remains under discussion," he said.

Any move to accept Iran's offer would provide a major boost for the Islamic Republic at a time when the US is trying to isolate the country internationally.

It could also prove controversial in the Gulf.

Since 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have imposed a sweeping embargo on Qatar, with its one-time allies accusing it of seeking closer ties with Iran and of supporting radical Islamist groups.

Qatar denies the charges, accusing its neighbours of seeking regime change.

Al Thawadi said he hoped Qatar's neighbours would lift a ban on their citizens visiting Qatar in time for the World Cup.

The country's original pitch in its bid to host the tournament included plans to use facilities elsewhere in the Gulf.

"I hope the blockading nations can see the value of this major tournament and can allow for their people to benefit from this tournament," he said.

Asked about whether Qatar was prepared to increase the number of teams at the Qatar World Cup to 48, as mooted by FIFA, Al Thawadi said he was still planning for the usual figure of 32.

"Our preparations right now are for 32 teams, the current format. All the preparations are ongoing based on that," he said.

"There's a feasibility study undertaken right now for a 48-team competition and then a decision will be taken both by FIFA and ourselves as a host nation," he added.

Accommodating another 16 teams would vastly complicate Qatar's task in preparing for the World Cup, which was awarded to the tiny desert state in 2010.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino last week all but wrote off the chances of a 48-team tournament in 2022, saying it would be "a difficult challenge".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ayews brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports Ayews brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports
Football: FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports Football FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports
Football: Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack Football Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack
Football: Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules Football Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules
Football: PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps Football PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps
Football: Van Dijk urges Liverpool to forget about Man City in title quest Football Van Dijk urges Liverpool to forget about Man City in title quest

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed
Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed
 
Football Martial, Pogba and Mendy out of France's key Nations League match
Eden Hazard, in action for Chelsea during Sunday's goalless draw with Everton, is still enjoying life at Stamford Bridge
Football Chelsea's Hazard happy but tired
Harrison Afful wins CAF Champions League for Esperance
Harrison Afful wins CAF Champions League for Esperance
X
Advertisement