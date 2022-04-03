Qualifying for World Cup is the best feeling of my career – Jojo Wollacott

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the first leg and produced several key saves as Ghana held the Super Eagles in the return fixture.

Otto Addo’s side booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last Tuesday.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking to Swindon Town’s media about Ghana’s World Cup qualification, Wollacott said it is the best feeling of his career.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

“It was probably one of the longest weeks I’ve had in my life but it seems it is all worth it,” he said.

“There was pressure on the game, not just to qualify for the World Cup but for the bragging rights of the country, but I just went into it treating it like another game of football, I didn’t put too much pressure on myself and I’m obviously buzzing and delighted.

Wollacott added: “I’m not that superstitious but I just made sure I had a solid week of training, I eat well and slept right and that gives you confidence.

“Playing for Ghana, I didn’t realise before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling. It was probably one of the best feelings of my career.”