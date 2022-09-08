The Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday (September 8, 2022) at the age of 96, having ascended the throne in 1952.
Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United lead tributes following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs who have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following confirmation of her demise.
A statement from the Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Meanwhile, some Premier League clubs have taken to social media to mourn the death of The Queen, with tributes pouring in from far and near.
Arsenal tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.”
Manchester United also wrote: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.”
Manchester City also added: “Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.”
Chelsea also said: “Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.”
Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-serving monarch. She will be succeeded by her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales.