  1. Sports
  2. Football

Quiz: Create your ideal footballer and we’ll tell the kind of coach you prefer

Emmanuel Ayamga
Take this quiz and we'll tell you the coach you admire the most...

Which do you prefer in your team?

Left-footed player
Right-footed player
Ambidextrous player
A good header of the ball

Which habit do you detest most about footballers?

Tattooing
Hair Dying
Diving
Referee harassment

You have the chance to add one cynical feature to your favourite footballer, which would it be?

Blue eyes
Six-pack
Red lip
Pretty face

If you were a footballer, which position would you play?

Goalkeeper
Defender
Midfielder
Striker

Which of these do you prefer in your team?

Ball-playing goalkeeper
False nine
Box-to-box midfielder
Ball-playing defender

Which formation do you prefer when playing FIFA or PES?

4-4-2
4-3-3
4-2-3-1
3-4-3

Which boots brand do you prescribe for footballers?

Adidas
Puma
Nike
New Balance

If you had Lionel Messi in your team, which quality would you add to the Argentine?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shooting ability
Miroslav Klose’s aerial ability
Ronaldinho’s skills
Diego Maradona’s mental toughness

Which of these goal celebrations make your ‘vow’ moment

Taking off the jersey
Doing backflips
Dancing
Knee sliding
Your score: You are not a football fan
Massa you don't look like you know anything about football, let alone have a favourite coach
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Your type of coach has not yet been born
Eii bogga, you want coaches that can turn water into wine. Great try but that's Impossible!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You prefer defensive coaches
Haaard guy. You di3 every ‘buga buga’ coach ticks the bracket for you. Say hello to Jose Mourinho for us.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You love coaches that play beautiful football
Ayekooo with your champagne football. Pep Guardiola is your guy.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Ayamga
Emmanuel Ayamga More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh