Quiz: Create your ideal footballer and we’ll tell the kind of coach you prefer
Take this quiz and we'll tell you the coach you admire the most...
Which do you prefer in your team?
Left-footed player
Right-footed player
Ambidextrous player
A good header of the ball
Which habit do you detest most about footballers?
Tattooing
Hair Dying
Diving
Referee harassment
You have the chance to add one cynical feature to your favourite footballer, which would it be?
Blue eyes
Six-pack
Red lip
Pretty face
If you were a footballer, which position would you play?
Goalkeeper
Defender
Midfielder
Striker
Which of these do you prefer in your team?
Ball-playing goalkeeper
False nine
Box-to-box midfielder
Ball-playing defender
Which formation do you prefer when playing FIFA or PES?
4-4-2
4-3-3
4-2-3-1
3-4-3
Which boots brand do you prescribe for footballers?
Adidas
Puma
Nike
New Balance
If you had Lionel Messi in your team, which quality would you add to the Argentine?
Cristiano Ronaldo’s shooting ability
Miroslav Klose’s aerial ability
Ronaldinho’s skills
Diego Maradona’s mental toughness
Which of these goal celebrations make your ‘vow’ moment
Taking off the jersey
Doing backflips
Dancing
Knee sliding
Massa you don't look like you know anything about football, let alone have a favourite coach
Share your score:
Eii bogga, you want coaches that can turn water into wine. Great try but that's Impossible!
Share your score:
Haaard guy. You di3 every ‘buga buga’ coach ticks the bracket for you. Say hello to Jose Mourinho for us.
Share your score:
Ayekooo with your champagne football. Pep Guardiola is your guy.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh