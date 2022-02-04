RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Quiz: Only those who keenly followed AFCON 2021 can score 10/10

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Let's see if you indeed keenly followed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...

Aside from the host nation, how many teams played at the AFCON?

10
16
23
23 Next question

Which of these teams has lost just one game in the history of the AFCON

Ghana
Gambia
Egypt
Gambia Next question

One of these teams didn’t make their debut at AFCON 2021, which is it?

Guinea-Bissau
Comoros
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau Next question

Ghana is to Andre Ayew as Cameroon is to?

Karl Toko Ekambi
Christian Bassogog
Vincent Abubakar
Vincent Abubakar Next question

Which of these teams topped their group despite scoring just one goal in the group stages?

Morocco
Senegal
Mali
Senegal Next question

How many stadiums hosted the games at AFCON 2021?

Four
Five
Six
Six Next question

How many African coaches represented at the AFCON 2021?

10
12
15
15 Next question

How many Ghanaian players received red cards during the tournament?

One
Two
Three
Two Next question

Which of these teams has the least AFCON titles?

Senegal
Tunisia
Morocco
Senegal Next question

Both finalists in the AFCON have how many trophies combined?

Six
Seven
Eight
Seven Next question
Your score: OH WHY?
Sorry, but you're taking the wrong quiz.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: GOOD
Not bad at all
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: VERY GOOD
You know your stuff!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: EXCELLENT!
Looks like you didn't miss a single game.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

