Quiz: Only those who keenly followed AFCON 2021 can score 10/10
Let's see if you indeed keenly followed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Aside from the host nation, how many teams played at the AFCON?
10
16
23
23 Next question
Which of these teams has lost just one game in the history of the AFCON
Ghana
Gambia
Egypt
Gambia Next question
One of these teams didn’t make their debut at AFCON 2021, which is it?
Guinea-Bissau
Comoros
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau Next question
Ghana is to Andre Ayew as Cameroon is to?
Karl Toko Ekambi
Christian Bassogog
Vincent Abubakar
Vincent Abubakar Next question
Which of these teams topped their group despite scoring just one goal in the group stages?
Morocco
Senegal
Mali
Senegal Next question
How many stadiums hosted the games at AFCON 2021?
Four
Five
Six
Six Next question
How many African coaches represented at the AFCON 2021?
10
12
15
15 Next question
How many Ghanaian players received red cards during the tournament?
One
Two
Three
Two Next question
Which of these teams has the least AFCON titles?
Senegal
Tunisia
Morocco
Senegal Next question
Both finalists in the AFCON have how many trophies combined?
Six
Seven
Eight
Seven Next question
Sorry, but you're taking the wrong quiz.
Not bad at all
You know your stuff!
Looks like you didn't miss a single game.
