Quiz: Only those who keenly followed Ghana’s game against Ethiopia can score 10/10

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Your score in this quiz will prove if you really followed Ghana's game against Ethiopia...

One of these players did not start against Ethiopia, who was it?

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Andy Yiadom
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Next question

How did Ghana’s goal come?

A penalty
A header
A free-kick
A free-kick Next question

Who scored Ghana’s goal?

Andre Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew Next question

At what time did the goal come?

20th minute
22nd minute
25th minute
22nd minute Next question

Which group can one find Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers?

Group B
Group D
Group G
Group G Next question

Which country tops the group currently?

Zimbabwe
Ghana
South Africa
South Africa Next question

How many matches are left to be played in the group?

One
Two
The group phase has ended
One Next question

How many points do the Black Stars currently have?

10
11
13
10 Next question

What was the scoreline of Ghana’s last qualifying game?

1-0
3-1
1-1
1-1 Next question

Where was the Ghana vs Ethiopia game played?

Cape Coast
Cape Town
Johannesburg
Johannesburg Next question
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

