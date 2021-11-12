Quiz: Only those who keenly followed Ghana’s game against Ethiopia can score 10/10
Your score in this quiz will prove if you really followed Ghana's game against Ethiopia...
One of these players did not start against Ethiopia, who was it?
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Andy Yiadom
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Next question
How did Ghana’s goal come?
A penalty
A header
A free-kick
A free-kick Next question
Who scored Ghana’s goal?
Andre Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew Next question
At what time did the goal come?
20th minute
22nd minute
25th minute
22nd minute Next question
Which group can one find Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers?
Group B
Group D
Group G
Group G Next question
Which country tops the group currently?
Zimbabwe
Ghana
South Africa
South Africa Next question
How many matches are left to be played in the group?
One
Two
The group phase has ended
One Next question
How many points do the Black Stars currently have?
10
11
13
10 Next question
What was the scoreline of Ghana’s last qualifying game?
1-0
3-1
1-1
1-1 Next question
Where was the Ghana vs Ethiopia game played?
Cape Coast
Cape Town
Johannesburg
Johannesburg Next question
You see we've caught you? Next time watch the game LOL
Share your score:
You are really very attentive, aren't you?
Share your score:
Why have you taken the quiz personal by scoring such high marks? Relax small erh LOL
Share your score:
Are you sure you didn't get any apor? We need to investigate this LOL
Share your score:
Share your score:
