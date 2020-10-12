Quiz: Only those who watched the Ghana Vs Qatar game can score 8/8
Take this quiz and let’s find out how observant you were during the international friendly between Ghana and Qatar…
Which player scored Ghana’s first goal?
Andre Ayew
Thomas Partey
Tarique Fosu
Tarique Fosu
What was the final scoreline of the game?
Ghana 5-1 Qatar
Ghana 4-1 Qatar
Ghana 3-1 Qatar
Ghana 5-1 Qatar
How many goals did Andre Ayew score against Qatar?
One
Two
Three
Two
Who scored Ghana’s final goal?
Andre Ayew
Samuel Owusu
Caleb Ekuban
Caleb Ekuban
Who among these players scored for Qatar?
Al Hamhami
Ali Almoez
Karim Boudiaf
Ali Almoez
What was the first-half score of the game?
Ghana 0-0 Qatar
Ghana 1-0 Qatar
Ghana 1-1 Qatar
Ghana 1-1 Qatar
How many assists did Thomas Partey provide in the game?
One
Two
Three
Two
Before playing Ghana, how many goals had Qatar conceded since the AFC Cup?
None
One
Two
One
But it doesn't look like you were very observant during the game
You were close to scoring all correct. Kudos!
Wow!! You just shattered this quiz.
