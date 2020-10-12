  1. Sports
  2. Football

Quiz: Only those who watched the Ghana Vs Qatar game can score 8/8

Emmanuel Ayamga
Tell your friends
Take this quiz and let’s find out how observant you were during the international friendly between Ghana and Qatar…

Which player scored Ghana’s first goal?

Andre Ayew
Thomas Partey
Tarique Fosu
Tarique Fosu Next question

What was the final scoreline of the game?

Ghana 5-1 Qatar
Ghana 4-1 Qatar
Ghana 3-1 Qatar
Ghana 5-1 Qatar Next question

How many goals did Andre Ayew score against Qatar?

One
Two
Three
Two Next question

Who scored Ghana’s final goal?

Andre Ayew
Samuel Owusu
Caleb Ekuban
Caleb Ekuban Next question

Who among these players scored for Qatar?

Al Hamhami
Ali Almoez
Karim Boudiaf
Ali Almoez Next question

What was the first-half score of the game?

Ghana 0-0 Qatar
Ghana 1-0 Qatar
Ghana 1-1 Qatar
Ghana 1-1 Qatar Next question

How many assists did Thomas Partey provide in the game?

One
Two
Three
Two Next question

Before playing Ghana, how many goals had Qatar conceded since the AFC Cup?

None
One
Two
One Next question
Your score: Not bad
But it doesn't look like you were very observant during the game
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Good
You were close to scoring all correct. Kudos!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Excellent
Wow!! You just shattered this quiz.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Ayamga
Emmanuel Ayamga More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh