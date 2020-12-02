Quiz: You can get a perfect score if you will choose Black Stars game over UEFA Champions League football
This quiz will determine how passionate you are with Ghana football.
Asamoah Gyan has scored more FIFA World Cup goals than all the following players except?
Lionel Messi
Wayne Rooney
Sergio Aguero
Samuel Eto Fils
Lionel Messi Next question
Whose record did Asamoah Gyan break to become Africa’s all-time top scorer in the World Cup?
Samuel Eto’o
Roger Milla
Didier Drogba
Patrick Mboma
Patrick Mboma
Roger Milla Next question
Which country beat Ghana in the opening game of the 2014 FIFA World Cup?
USA
Germany
Portugal
France
USA Next question
Ghana’s best performance in the FIFA World Cup was reaching which stage?
Round of 16
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
Quarter-finals Next question
Which Uruguayan player used his hand to prevent Ghana from scoring in the late minute of extra time in the 2010 World Cup?
Diego Forlan
Diego Lugano
Diego Godin
Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez Next question
Ghana has played against all these nations in the FIFA World Cup except?
Germany
Italy
Czech Republic
France
France Next question
