Raheem Sterling & 7 English players who registered UEFA Champions League hat-trick

Since the inception of the UEFA Champions League in 1992, 84 players from 35 countries have scored three goals (a hat-trick) or more in a single match on a total of 124 occasions for 47 different clubs from 17 different leagues. The first player to achieve the feat was Juul Ellerman, who scored three times for PSV Eindhoven in a 6–0 victory over FK Vilnius on 16 September 1992.
Below is a list of English players who have scored a UEFA Champions League hat-trick:
Mike Newell
Blackburn V Spartak
The first English to record a UEFA Champions League hat-trick was Mike Newell when Blackburn Rovers after a fairy-tale season which saw them win the English Premier League in the 1995/1996 season represented England in Europe.
His hat-trick came against Rosenborg in the final round of fixtures in December 1995. Despite exiting the UEFA Champions League, Alan Mike Newell succeeded in hitting a hat-trick to inspire Blackburn Rovers to a 4-1 win.
Andy Cole
Manchester United V Feyenoord &Manchester United V Anderlecht
The former goal machine became the second English player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.
He registered it against Dutch giants Feyenoord in November 1997.
Andy Cole followed it another hat-trick in the 2000/2001 campaign as Manchester United handed Belgian giants Anderlecht a 5-1 defeat to become the first English player to score multiple hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League.
Michael Owen
Liverpool V Spartak Moscow & Wolfsburg V Manchester United
The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner has an enviable feat as the only Englishman to score a hat-trick with two different clubs.
The only Englishman to net a Champions League hat-trick for two different sides, Michael Owen first etched his name into the record books during the 2002/03 season with Liverpool against Spartak Moscow.
And he repeated the feat in the 2009/10 season after bagging three goals as Manchester United won 1-3 at Wolfsburg.
Alan Shearer
Newcastle V Bayer Leverkusen
The all-time top scorer in the history of the English Premier extended his goal-scoring prowess to the European stage in the 2002/2003 UEFA Champions League.
Shearer registered all the three goals in his side's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in February 2003, and he followed that up with another two goals against Inter next time out.
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United V Fenerbahçe
The former England captain following his move from Everton to Manchester started his career with the Red Devils with a hat-trick.
Wayne Rooney who was the hottest youngster at the time fired a hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed Turkish side 6-2 in 2004.
These goals made Rooney the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League aged 18 years 335 days
Danny Welbeck
Arsenal V Galatasaray
After being discarded by United in 2014, Danny Welbeck had something to prove to the world. Then with Arsenal, the Englishman was given the chance to lead the line in that year's Champions League, and he did not disappoint.
Welbeck struck three times in a 4-1 win over Galatasaray in October 2014, which was the first hat-trick of his career.
Harry Kane
Tottenham V APOEL Nicosia
The England skipper bagged a hat-trick in September 2017 against APOEL Nicosia in a game that ended 3-0 in favour of his Tottenham Hotspur.
2017 was a record-breaking year for Kane, who netted 56 goals across the 12 months to finish as Europe's top goalscorer for the season.
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City V Atlanta
The Jamaican born English was a delight to watch on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League when he scored three goals as Manchester City hammered Atlanta 5-1.
Under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola, Sterling has become one of the most prolific wingers around, and he is the first Englishman who is not a striker to net a hat-trick in the Champions League.