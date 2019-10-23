Raheem Sterling & 7 English players who registered UEFA Champions League hat-trick

Since the inception of the UEFA Champions League in 1992, 84 players from 35 countries have scored three goals (a hat-trick) or more in a single match on a total of 124 occasions for 47 different clubs from 17 different leagues. The first player to achieve the feat was Juul Ellerman, who scored three times for PSV Eindhoven in a 6–0 victory over FK Vilnius on 16 September 1992.

Below is a list of English players who have scored a UEFA Champions League hat-trick:

Mike Newell

Blackburn V Spartak

The first English to record a UEFA Champions League hat-trick was Mike Newell when Blackburn Rovers after a fairy-tale season which saw them win the English Premier League in the 1995/1996 season represented England in Europe.

​His hat-trick came against Rosenborg in the final round of fixtures in December 1995. Despite exiting the UEFA Champions League, Alan Mike Newell succeeded in hitting a hat-trick to inspire Blackburn Rovers to a 4-1 win.

Andy Cole

Manchester United V Feyenoord &Manchester United V Anderlecht

The former goal machine became the second English player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.

He registered it against Dutch giants Feyenoord in November 1997.

Andy Cole followed it another hat-trick in the 2000/2001 campaign as Manchester United handed Belgian giants Anderlecht a 5-1 defeat to become the first English player to score multiple hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League.

Michael Owen

Liverpool V Spartak Moscow & Wolfsburg V Manchester United

The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner has an enviable feat as the only Englishman to score a hat-trick with two different clubs.

Michael Owen registered his first hat-trick in the 2002/2003 season

The only Englishman to net a Champions League hat-trick for two different sides, Michael Owen first etched his name into the record books ​during the 2002/03 season with ​Liverpool against Spartak Moscow.

And he repeated the feat in the 2009/10 season after bagging three goals as Manchester United won 1-3 at Wolfsburg.

Alan Shearer

Newcastle V Bayer Leverkusen

The all-time top scorer in the history of the English Premier extended his goal-scoring prowess to the European stage in the 2002/2003 UEFA Champions League.

Shearer registered all the three goals in his side's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in February 2003, and he followed that up with another two goals against Inter next time out.

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United V Fenerbahçe

The former England captain following his move from Everton to Manchester started his career with the Red Devils with a hat-trick.

Wayne Rooney who was the hottest youngster at the time fired a hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed Turkish side 6-2 in 2004.

These goals made Rooney the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League aged 18 years 335 days

Danny Welbeck

Arsenal V Galatasaray

After being discarded by United in 2014, Danny Welbeck had something to prove to the world. Then with ​Arsenal, the Englishman was given the chance to lead the line in that year's Champions League, and he did not disappoint.

Welbeck struck three times in a 4-1 win over Galatasaray in October 2014, which was the first hat-trick of his career.

Harry Kane

Tottenham V APOEL Nicosia

The England skipper bagged a hat-trick in September 2017 against APOEL Nicosia in a game that ended 3-0 in favour of his Tottenham Hotspur.

2017 was a record-breaking year for Kane, who netted 56 goals across the 12 months to finish as Europe's top goalscorer for the season.

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City V Atlanta

The Jamaican born English was a delight to watch on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League when he scored three goals as Manchester City hammered Atlanta 5-1.

Under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola, Sterling has become one of the most prolific wingers around, and he is the first Englishman who is not a striker to net a hat-trick​ in the Champions League.