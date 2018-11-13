Pulse.com.gh logo
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family

  • Published:
play Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is one of the Premier League players who have made so much money in football and can buy anything he wants that will give him joy.

At the age of 23, Raheem Sterling has more than 10 cars and also living in a gigantic mansion with his family.

The Englishman has once again proven that he loves his family after splashing out £15,000 to buy a Rottweiler dog to protect them at his mansion in Cheshire.

 

According to the report by UK Sun, the England international bought the pet from ChaperoneK9 who provide expert training to puppies.

READ ALSO: Rooney excited for 'great moment' in England farewell

Raheem Sterling opted for a black and brown Rottweiler called Okan to be both his pet and protector.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling has been superb for Manchester City this season in the Premier League as the Citizens stay top of the standings with 32 points after 12 games played.

