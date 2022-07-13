RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Authors:

Tunde Young

Chelsea have not announced the signing of Raheem Sterling but the English superstar has now confirmed his departure from Manchester City with an emotional open letter

Raheem Sterling pens emotional farewell to Manchester City fans
Raheem Sterling pens emotional farewell to Manchester City fans

As the rumours of a potential move to Chelsea intensifies, Raheem Sterling has pretty much put it beyond reasonable doubt.

Recommended articles

The English winger penned an emotional farewell letter to Manchester City fans which confirms his imminent departure from the team.

Sterling’s announcement comes before Chelsea which is strange because it is usually the other way round but it seems the 27-year-old is excited about the move.

Raheem Sterling will be Chelsea's highest-paid player this summer
Raheem Sterling will be Chelsea's highest-paid player this summer Imago

Chelsea launch £33m bid for Napoli's colossal Senegalese

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling will become Blue's highest-paid player

€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

Raheem Sterling’s letter read, "Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.

Sterling confirms Chelsea transfer via his emotional message to Man City fans
Sterling confirms Chelsea transfer via his emotional message to Man City fans Twitter/@sterling7

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. And to everyone involved with Manchester City. My respect for you couldn't be greater.

Raheem Sterling thanks Manchester City fans amid move to Chelsea
Raheem Sterling thanks Manchester City fans amid move to Chelsea Twitter

"What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it's downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself, Sterling continued

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City," the Englishman concluded.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

    CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

  • Watch: Afena-Gyan scores as AS Roma beat Sunderland in pre-season friendly

    Watch: Afena-Gyan scores as AS Roma beat Sunderland in pre-season friendly

  • Raheem Sterling pens emotional farewell to Manchester City fans

    Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Trending

WAFCON 2022

Day 6 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

WAFCON 2022 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

Here are 5 footballers who have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars players
WAFCON 2022

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

WAFCON 2022 roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal
WAFCON 2022

Day 7 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

WAFCON 2022 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points