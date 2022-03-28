‘Jordan Ayew has sacrificed a lot for Ghana, I’m disappointed in booing fans' – Rahim Ayew

The Crystal Palace forward was, however, greeted by jeers and whistles when he was substituted by Kofi Okyere Wriedt late in the game.

He was again booed by a section of the home fans as he entered the team after the game and Rahim believes Jordan didn’t deserve that.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the game, he noted that Jordan has sacrificed a lot for Ghana and continues to give his all for his country.

“Jordan Ayew has done a lot of sacrifices for the nation I was disappointed in the fans for booing him but that is football you need to accept it like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s interim coach Otto Addo also lauded Jordan for his performance against Nigeria in Kumasi.

“The booing I think is for me, no problem. I think it’s normal, Jordan [Ayew] played well, had a very good performance, especially in the first half.”