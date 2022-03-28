Jordan was named in the starting line-up as the Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.
‘Jordan Ayew has sacrificed a lot for Ghana, I’m disappointed in booing fans' – Rahim Ayew
Ex-Ghana international Rahim Ayew has leapt to the defence of his younger brother Jordan Ayew after the latter was booed during Ghana’s game against Nigeria.
The Crystal Palace forward was, however, greeted by jeers and whistles when he was substituted by Kofi Okyere Wriedt late in the game.
He was again booed by a section of the home fans as he entered the team after the game and Rahim believes Jordan didn’t deserve that.
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the game, he noted that Jordan has sacrificed a lot for Ghana and continues to give his all for his country.
“Jordan Ayew has done a lot of sacrifices for the nation I was disappointed in the fans for booing him but that is football you need to accept it like that,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s interim coach Otto Addo also lauded Jordan for his performance against Nigeria in Kumasi.
“The booing I think is for me, no problem. I think it’s normal, Jordan [Ayew] played well, had a very good performance, especially in the first half.”
“A lot of one against ones… at the end. I don’t know if they don’t see it but he was tired and what they might not know… we watch a lot of matches, me and my squad… and I think we know what each of them is capable of,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh