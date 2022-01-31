‘Insults don’t bother us, the name Ayew will reign forever in football’ – Rahim Ayew

Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy.

Pulse Ghana

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.

Three of his children, Rahim, Jordan and Andre, have also gone on to play for the national team, with the latter being the Black Stars’ current captain.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the contributions of the Ayew family to Ghana football, Rahim said the family’S name has been immortalised.

“Insults don’t bother us. If you compare our lives of that of the people who insult us, there’s a big difference. So why should you waste your time on such a person?” he said on Adom TV.

“People can try to take us out of Ghana football but the name will still remain. The name [Ayew] will still remain even after some years.

“What God has ordained, no man can change it. Even if they take us out, we still have children so the name Ayew will still be in football.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, recently denied reports that Andre and Jordan have quit the Black Stars in the wake of the team’s group-stage exit at AFCON 2021.