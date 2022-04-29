RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian appointment

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda

Ralf Rangnick has been contacted by the Austrian FA on the possibility of becoming the head coach of their national team.

Ralf Rangnick could be announced as the manager of the Austrian national team soon
Ralf Rangnick could be announced as the manager of the Austrian national team soon

Following the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the new Manchester United head coach, current interim manager Ralf Rangnick seems to have secured himself another job. According to Sky Sports, Rangnick has accepted an offer from the Austrian football association and will be announced as the next manager of Austria.

Recommended articles

With current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag set to take over the managerial spot at Old Trafford next season, Rangnick is expected to provide support mainly with player transfers and team tactics. Rangnick has already agreed to remain at Manchester United until 2024 as a consultant, and it appears he will only be working six days a month in that role.

Erik Ten Hag will take over in the Old Trafford dugout at the end of the season
Erik Ten Hag will take over in the Old Trafford dugout at the end of the season Pulse Nigeria

Rangnick confirmed his intention to remain at Manchester United after the club's draw with Chelsea on Thursday night, but did not comment on a possible Austrian appointment.

"What I can tell you and confirm is I will definitely continue with my consultancy role at the end of the season and for the next two years, and I'm very much looking forward to it.

"We haven't spoken, Erik and myself, we've spoken with the board about the contract and the profile of the job, the content of the consultancy role. That's why I can confirm I will continue at the end of the season." Rangnick said.

Rangnick and Manchester United will now rebuild over the summer after failing to secure Champions League football
Rangnick and Manchester United will now rebuild over the summer after failing to secure Champions League football AFP

With Manchester United out of Champions League contention, Rangnick and his team now look to finish the season as strongly as possible to give the new manager a decent platform to build on for next season.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Mason Greenwood has seen his bail extended amid alleged domestic abuse charges

    Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

  • Black Stars to face Japan, Chile and Tunisia in 4-nation tournament ahead of World Cup

    Black Stars to face Japan, Chile and Tunisia in 4-nation tournament ahead of World Cup

  • empty

    ‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

Lionel Messi rated the third-best performing player in Europe ahead of Benzema, Salah

Lionel Messi ranks ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah for the best average match ratings in Europe's top five leagues

I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan

I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan

Benzema matches Lionel Messi's Champions League legacy with vintage display against Manchester City

Karim Benzema equals Lionel Messi's single season Champions League goals record