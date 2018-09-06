Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ramos is 3rd on the list of most red carded players of all-time


Indiscipline Sergio Ramos is third on the list of most red carded players of all-time

The Real Madrid skipper has been sent off for a La Liga record of 24 times

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ramos is 3rd on the list of most red carded players in history play Ramos is 3rd on the list of most red carded players in history

Sergio Ramos is the most red carded active player in football, but he comes third on the all-time.

Only Gerardo Bedoya and Cryil Rool have been sent off more times than Sergio Ramos.

READ MORE: These are the only African players to mount FIFA podium

Bedoya was a Colombian international footballer who played for Racing Club, Boca Juniors, etc, while Rool is a retired French footballer who had spell with Nice, Marseille, just to mention but a few.

 Red card under normal circumstance weakens a side and a preventative action that gives every opposing player a sigh of relief.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

Below are the top nine most red carded players of all-time

9 – Vinnie Jones (12 career red cards)

8 – Felipe Melo (14 career red cards)

7 – Yannick Cahuzac (17 career red cards)

6 – Pablo Alfaro (18 career red cards)

5 – Paolo Montero (21 career red cards)

4 – Alexis Ruano Delgado (22 career red cards)

3 – Sergio Ramos (24 career red cards)

2 – Cryil Rool (27 career red cards)

1– Gerardo Bedoya (46 career red cards)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

John Abeka: Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer dies of heart attack John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer dies of heart attack
Mohamed Salah: Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the Champions League final against Liverpool Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the Champions League final against Liverpool
Football: Young USA squad face Neymar and star-studded Brazil Football Young USA squad face Neymar and star-studded Brazil
Ghana: We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew
Today In History: Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup Today In History Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup
Football: Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake Football Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars trainingbullet
5 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she...bullet
9 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash
2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash
Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Germany vs France Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Bairstow managed just six runs in two innings as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test
Football England's Bairstow to keep wicket in India finale
Transfer Liberty Professionals star Amoh Attipoe joins Spanish side Extremadura UD