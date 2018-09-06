The Real Madrid skipper has been sent off for a La Liga record of 24 times
Only Gerardo Bedoya and Cryil Rool have been sent off more times than Sergio Ramos.
Bedoya was a Colombian international footballer who played for Racing Club, Boca Juniors, etc, while Rool is a retired French footballer who had spell with Nice, Marseille, just to mention but a few.
Red card under normal circumstance weakens a side and a preventative action that gives every opposing player a sigh of relief.
Below are the top nine most red carded players of all-time
9 – Vinnie Jones (12 career red cards)
8 – Felipe Melo (14 career red cards)
7 – Yannick Cahuzac (17 career red cards)
6 – Pablo Alfaro (18 career red cards)
5 – Paolo Montero (21 career red cards)
4 – Alexis Ruano Delgado (22 career red cards)
3 – Sergio Ramos (24 career red cards)
2 – Cryil Rool (27 career red cards)
1– Gerardo Bedoya (46 career red cards)