Rangers captain Tavernier extends contract to 2024

"I am delighted to extend my contract at this magnificent club. As soon as I arrived six years ago, I soon realised how massive this club is," Tavernier told the club's website.
"It isn't a club really - it's an institution. To captain Rangers to our historic 55th title is a memory I will hold forever. It is a privilege and an honour to pull on the famous royal blue, and adding the captain's armband makes it even more special.
"I will continue to strive to be better as a player, captain and make sure we continue to set the standard higher than before - 55 wasn't the end of the journey, it was only the beginning."