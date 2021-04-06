Rangers captain Tavernier extends contract to 2024

"I am delighted to extend my contract at this magnificent club. As soon as I arrived six years ago, I soon realised how massive this club is," Tavernier told the club's website.

"It isn't a club really - it's an institution. To captain Rangers to our historic 55th title is a memory I will hold forever. It is a privilege and an honour to pull on the famous royal blue, and adding the captain's armband makes it even more special.