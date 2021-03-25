According to him, some bad luck could follow a footballer if he abandons the woman who suffered with him at the beginning of his career.

The former FC Twente and Granada striker recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

Speaking to Humble Ike on YouTube, Osei said he was fortunate to get married to the first girl he dated.

Ransford Osei

He narrated that the road was not all that smooth, saying he once left his girlfriend for fair-coloured ladies when he started to make money.

“My wife was the very first girlfriend I had. We broke up at a point [and came back together],” Osei said.

“One thing about footballers is that we sometimes make bad mistakes. My advice to footballers is that they should never leave the woman they started with. Never leave the woman who toiled with you before God blessed you with money.

“If you leave such a woman, it could be your downfall. She may not curse you, but her suffering could affect your career.”

Osei was a celebrated footballer at youth level, playing at separate U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

He was a member of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 2007 U-17 World Cup, where he emerged as the winner of the golden boot.

He was also part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa Youth Championship in 2009 as well as the U-20 World Cup in the same year.