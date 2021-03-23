According to him, the current system in place does not reward footballers who are deserving of call-ups.

The former FC Twente and Granada striker recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

Osei was a celebrated footballer at youth level, playing at separate U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Ransford Osei

He was a member of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 2007 U-17 World Cup, where he emerge as the winner of the golden boot.

Osei was also part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa Youth Championship in 2009 as well as the U-20 World Cup in the same year.

Speaking to Humble Ike on Youtube, the retired striker said he won’t allow his kids to play for Ghana.

“Should my child decide to play football, then I’ll not allow him to play for any Ghana national team. I’m being real and I’m not afraid to say it,” he said.

“Ghana football goes beyond your talent. You have to give something before you’re given the opportunity. So why should I allow my son to play for the Black Stars?”

Asked if he’ll become a coach after ending his playing career, Osei said he has no plans of taking a place on the bench.