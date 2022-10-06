FC Barcelona slumped to their second successive defeat in the UEFA Champions League, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday night.
Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter
Raphinha was highly ineffective for Barcelona in their Champions League loss against Inter on Tuesday night.
Read Also
Amongst Barca's most disappointing performers on the night was their club's summer signing Raphinha, who struggled to make an impact on the flanks.
Raphinha initially switched positions on the opposite side of the attack with Dembele in the initial stages of the game.
However, he lacked confidence on the far side, often failing to trouble the Inter Milan defence that was rock-solid throughout the entirety of the ninety minutes.
Xavi's plan for Raphinha revealed
According to a report from Diario AS, Xavi was extremely disappointed with Raphinha’s poor showing against Inter Milan.
However, the Barcelona coach was not furious with Raphinha’s overall performance on the left flank.
It was the attacker’s lack of effectiveness in front of goal that left Xavi disappointed.
And Xavi has now urged Raphinha to explore more goalscoring opportunities after the game.
The Barça coach also expects the Brazilian international to attempt more shots in the final third instead of creating chances in and around the final third.
According to reports, Xavi is planning to utilize Raphinha back in his natural right flank in the coming matches.
Raphinha is yet to score for the Catalans since his goal against Sevilla in September, and pressure continues to mount on the 25-year-old following his £55 million arrival from Leeds in the summer.