Rapper Drake loses £537,000 after betting on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Emmanuel Ayamga

Multiple award-winning rapper Drake lost £537,000 on Sunday after placing a bet on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the Clasico.

The Canadian artiste staked a two-leg parlay as he bet on Arsenal and Barcelona to win their respective games.

Drake was in line to win a whopping £2.5 million if both of the aforementioned teams won their matches on Sunday.

But while Arsenal did well by recording a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United, Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo saw the Blancos coast to a comfortable victory at him, with Ferran Torres getting Barcelona's consolation.

Before Sunday’s Clasico, the Blaugrana announced that they will wear an owl logo - used by Drake's record label, OVO Sound - for the game against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the rapper has wagered a bet on sports, having done so severally in the past.

In July, Drake cashed in on a whopping £3 million after betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London.

He placed a bet on the Scouse duo and predicted victory for them in their respective fights. He staked £1.9 million on the two fighters to win.

Fortunately for him, his bet was successful as both fighters won. McCann defeated Hannah Goldy following an elbow-spinning knockout, while Pimblett also beat Jordan Leavitt via submission.

After winning big, the Grammy Award winner promised to reward the two fighters for their victories by buying them a Rolex each.

Earlier this year, the Canadian music star also staked £833,000 on Israel Adesanya to win against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

