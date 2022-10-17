Rapper Drake loses £537,000 after betting on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Drake was in line to win a whopping £2.5 million if both of the aforementioned teams won their matches on Sunday.

But while Arsenal did well by recording a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United, Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo saw the Blancos coast to a comfortable victory at him, with Ferran Torres getting Barcelona's consolation.

Before Sunday’s Clasico, the Blaugrana announced that they will wear an owl logo - used by Drake's record label, OVO Sound - for the game against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the rapper has wagered a bet on sports, having done so severally in the past.

In July, Drake cashed in on a whopping £3 million after betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London.

He placed a bet on the Scouse duo and predicted victory for them in their respective fights. He staked £1.9 million on the two fighters to win.

Fortunately for him, his bet was successful as both fighters won. McCann defeated Hannah Goldy following an elbow-spinning knockout, while Pimblett also beat Jordan Leavitt via submission.

After winning big, the Grammy Award winner promised to reward the two fighters for their victories by buying them a Rolex each.