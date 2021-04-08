Rashford and Fernandes ensure United brush off Granada

This is something of a fairytale for the Spanish club that finished 10th in the second division only three years ago before Diego Martinez, arguably La Liga's brightest up and coming coach, engineered promotion and then qualification for Europe.

Six players in their starting line-up played for Martinez in the second tier and with Los Carmenes empty, Granada even sent all their season ticket holders a personalised ticket as a souvenir to mark the occasion.

For United, the Europa League remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's only realistic hope of a trophy and with a place in the top four all-but guaranteed, he can afford to give it his full attention.

Solskjaer fielded a strong line-up, with Rashford handed a start despite coming off against Brighton on Sunday with a knock. David de Gea was picked in goal for the first time since February.

Granada had Roberto Soldado up front, the 35-year-old striker who endured two disappointing seasons with Tottenham in the Premier League but tasted victory against United in his last appearance for them in 2014, when he came off for a young Harry Kane.