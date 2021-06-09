‘He can’t even save contacts on phone’ – Ghanaians slam Abalora over blunder against Morocco

The team was made to pay for a howler by Abalora, whose failed clearance allowed Jawad El Yamiq to net the only goal of the game.

A free-kick from substitute Hakim Ziyech was missed completely by Abalora when the Ghana goalkeeper tried to punch the ball away.

El Yamiq subsequently reacted quickest to tuck the ball into an empty net following a goal-mouth scramble.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s performance in the game has drawn criticisms from a section of the public.

Some believe young shot-stopper should be given another chance to improve, but others also called for him to be dropped.

Abalora has been Ghana’s interim first-choice goalkeeper in the absence of Richard Ofori, who is currently injured.

However, the 24-year-old’s performances have come under the spotlight following a series of mistakes for club and country.