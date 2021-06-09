Razak Abalora is a good goalkeeper, don’t kill him over mistakes – CK Akonnor

A howler from the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper allowed Jawad El Yamiq to score the only goal of the game.

Pulse Ghana

A section of Ghanaians have called for the goalkeeper to be dropped in the wake of his latest mistake, having also failed to impress against Sao Tome and Prince during Ghana’s ultimate AFCON qualifier

Akonnor, however, believes Abalora deserves to be encouraged rather than criticised, insisting the goalkeeper must not be “killed” over his mistake.

“He [Abalora] has made a mistake, he knows himself but we are not in the position to kill him. We need each and everyone to be at good level,” the Black Stars coach told the GFA’s official website.

“Yes, we have to move on, we have to encourage him. He is a good goalkeeper. No doubt about that. We will not kill him; we will encourage him on how to improve.”