Mohammed Salisu has been one of the major transfer talks following his stellar display in his debut La Liga season with Real Valladolid.

However, Southampton have reportedly taken the lead for the Ghanaian's signature over the past few weeks and the Saints according to reports have reached an agreement with the Spanish side.

Angel Gomez, who is a Director of Real Valladolid has confirmed the reports that his side have struck a deal with Southampton for the transfer of Mohammed Salisu to the Premier League outfit.

"I confirm that we have made a deal with Southampton. We expect Mohammed Salisu to join them this week," Angel Gomez revealed.

It is understood Southampton have met the release clause of Mohammed Salisu which stands at 12 million euros.

Salisu made 31 appearances in La Liga this season