'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

After a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro last week, Barcelona needed a victory at the Spotify Camp Nou to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

In an intense first half, Ousmane Dembele converted a cross by Sergi Roberto in the 40th minute to put Barcelona in front.

Barcelona went to the break with the lead but Inter Milan would respond to start the second period when Nicolo Barella converted a cross by Alessandro Bastoni.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu the match winner in the first leg assisted Lautauro Martinez in the 63rd minute to put Inter Milan ahead.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez responded with four changes and eventually got an equalizer in the 88th minute through star forward Robert Lewandowski.

Martinez against the run of play assisted Robin Gosens in the 90th minute to put Inter Milan back ahead.

Barcelona in additional time found an equalizer as Lewandowski scored his second of the game scrambling a ball through to him by Eric Garcia.

Both sides would share the points as Inter Milan held on despite late pressure from Barcelona to end the game.

Europa League taunts as Barcelona draw Inter Milan

Barcelona under Xavi last season did not qualify from the Cham[ions League group and dropped yo the Europa League where they would lose to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

The club activated several levers to bring in several free agents along with big names such as Raphinha from Leeds United, Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The signings meant Barcelona were ready to contend with Europe's elite once again however the result against Inter Milan means that their destiny is no longer in their hands.

Victory against Viktoria Plzen for Inter Milan in their next game sees them through to the knockout stages along with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona fans were utterly disappointed with the result based on reactions on social media.

Fans of the Catalan side took to social media to blast the team with negative reactions to head coach Xavi.

Rival fans were not shy to rub it in that Barcelona are headed for the Europa League once again.