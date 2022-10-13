Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

After a 5-0 victory against Viktoria Plzeň in the first leg, Bayern Munich turned on the style in the Czech Republic.

Bayern Munich started off hot as Leon Goretzka found Sadio Mane to score the first goal in the 10th minute.

Four minutes later Bayern Munich had their second when Thomas Muller converted a cross by Kingsley Coman.

Goretzka scored the third for Bayern Munich assisted by Muller in the 25th minute.

Sane assisted Goretzka to score his second of the game and Bayern Munich's fourth going to the halftime break.

Adam Vlkanova converted a ball through to him by Jhon Mosquera in the 62nd minute to pull one back for Plzen in the 62nd minute.

Jan Kliment was assisted by Libor Holik in the 75th minute for Plzen's second if the game.

Despite late pressure from Plzen, Bayern Munich held on to secure three points and now progress to the Champions League round of 16.

Bayern Munich reactions

Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka was voted Man of the Match and delighted with his performance.

Speaking after the game, he said, "I'm happy to have scored two goals today. It was important to start going in the right direction again. That's why we were highly motivated. Now we'll go game by game. It was a good step today."

"It's annoying for us that we conceded two goals. We have to finish the game more seriously. Otherwise we were focused over long stretches and had a good performance"

Nagelsmann explained the expectations for the game against Barcelona close to being eliminated.

He said, "We only look at ourselves, not at other teams. We want to finish top of the group regardless of what other teams do. Barça is a top team with a very good coach and play good football"

The victory comes after Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by rivals Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.