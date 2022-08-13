Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

It was the first game of the season for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on his return to Inter Milan.

Last season, Lukaku joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Inter Milan for a hefty fee.

After just one season, Lukaku returned to Inter Milan and two minutes into the game found the back of the net, a lead they took to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Assan Ceesay equaled for Lecce in the 48th minute.

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Denzel Dumfries scored in additional time to give Inter Milan all three points

Lukaku featured for 90 minutes as Inter Milan started the Italian league with an away victory.

Chelsea fans jab Lukaku

Lukaku did not settle well with the fans at Chelsea with constant criticism.

Returning to Italy, Lukaku hit the ground running and Chelsea fans had mixed reactions to his success.

Chelsea fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Lukaku's goal for Inter Milan on his debut.

Not only did Lukaku find the back of the net on his return to Inter Milan, Timo Werner also scored on his return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with both flops scoring and predicted it does not bode well for their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 14, 2022.