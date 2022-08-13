RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

'Chelsea was the problem' - Lukaku reminds Chelsea fans where the post is with a goal for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

Inter Milan started their campaign for the Scudetto with a 1-2 away win against Lecce on Saturday, August

It was the first game of the season for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on his return to Inter Milan.

Last season, Lukaku joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Inter Milan for a hefty fee.

After just one season, Lukaku returned to Inter Milan and two minutes into the game found the back of the net, a lead they took to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Assan Ceesay equaled for Lecce in the 48th minute.

ALSO READ: Nigerian guy in heated exchange with Lukaku's alleged girlfriend on Twitter

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: The Full List

Chelsea could swoop in for Brazilian superstar as Lukaku replacement

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce Pulse Nigeria

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Denzel Dumfries scored in additional time to give Inter Milan all three points

Lukaku featured for 90 minutes as Inter Milan started the Italian league with an away victory.

Lukaku did not settle well with the fans at Chelsea with constant criticism.

Returning to Italy, Lukaku hit the ground running and Chelsea fans had mixed reactions to his success.

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Lukaku's goal for Inter Milan on his debut.

Not only did Lukaku find the back of the net on his return to Inter Milan, Timo Werner also scored on his return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with both flops scoring and predicted it does not bode well for their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

See reactions below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1

    Galtier praises Mbappe, calls him a good competitor as Messi ghosts in PSG's 5-2 victory

  • Xavi explains why Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano

    Xavi pleads for patience with Barcelona fans following 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

  • Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are scoring again after leaving Chelsea

    Werner and Lukaku are scoring again - Was Chelsea the problem?

Trending

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

'I love you' - Shatta Wale appreciates Afena-Gyan for promoting his song at AS Roma presentation

'I love you' - Shatta Wale appreciates Afena-Gyan for promoting his song at AS Roma presentation