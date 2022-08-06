RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Liverpool fans blame calamity Van Dijk and Arnold for Mitrovic's two goals in 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham.

Liverpool were forced to a 2-2 draw by newcomers Fulham in a Premier League fixture played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Aleksandar Mitrović scored twice for Fulham as Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez found the back of the net for Liverpool.

After victory against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield last week, Liverpool start the season dropping points against the newcomers.

Down a goal at the halftime break, Jurgen Klopp's team were not much better in the second period .

Aleksandar Mitrović scored twice for Fulham against Liverpool
Serbian striker Mitrovic was a constant goal option for Fulham in the Championship last season and was at his devastating best to start the new campaign in the premier League.

Mitrovic scored twice against Liverpool, bullying Trent Alexander-Arnold to head in the first and converting the second from the spot.

After the game, Liverpool fans praised forwards Salah and Nunez for their goal contributions but were disgusted with the defending from Van Dijk.

The Craven Cottage against Fulham was the first time since joining Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has been dribbled past by an opponent and conceded a penalty in a single Premier League game with Mitrović responsible for both.

Liverpool fans praised forwards Salah and Nunez for their goal contributions
Liverpool fans have lost two of the last four Premier League titles to Manchester City on a single point and understand the importance of starting well.

Following the draw, the fans criticized Van Dijk for a horror performance pointing out the need for immediate improvement.

See reactions to Van Dijk's performance below

