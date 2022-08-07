RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Haaland 2 Nunez 1 - Reactions as Manchester City star starts season as top scorer.

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener
'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Manchester City recorded a 2-0 victory away against West Ham United in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

inRead

After a 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool in the Community Shield, Pep Guardiola's men aimed to start their title defense with a win.

Brought in from Borussia Dortmund, all eyes were on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland would not disappoint as he scored both goals for Manchester City to start their campaign with an away victory.

ALSO READ: 20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

How will the new Premier League promoted sides perform this year?

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Haaland would not disappoint as he scored both goals for Manchester City
Haaland would not disappoint as he scored both goals for Manchester City Pulse Nigeria

Haaland would put Manchester City in front in the 36th minute from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Łukasz Fabiański.

Haaland's second would come in the 65th minute when he converted a swift counter attacking move.

The Norwegian striker featured for 78 minute before being replaced by another new signing Julian Alvarez.

Haaland has a reputation of scoring goals from Austria to Germany and now in England.

Following his failure to find the back of the net against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland received a lot of criticism.

Haaland was compared to the record signing of rival Liverpool Darwin Nunez who scored the final goal in the Community Shield.

With two goals on his Premier League debut, rival fans now believe that he would finish the season as top scorer.

See reactions below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy

    'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

  • Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna

    Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

  • 'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

    'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23
2022/23 SEASON PREVIEW

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer
TRANSFERS

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea