'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

There were no goals scored in the first half as Manchester United were unable to convert any of the chances they created.

To start the second half, Fred converted a ball through to him by Jadon Sancho to put Manchester United in front.

Bruno Fernandes finished off a sweeping move to double Manchester United's lead. The captain had another ball in the back of the net but was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

It was a good result for Manchester United as they move to fifth place one point behind Chelsea who were held to a 0-0 draw away against Brentford.

Ronaldo dilemma

Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute as Manchester United bounced back to winning ways after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the weekend.

The 37-year-old was spotted walking down the tunnel before the center referee blew the final whistle.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag was told about Ronaldo's action and said, "He was there, I have seen him, but I didn't speak with him."

"I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team."

Ronaldo was reportedly asked to warm up only to be ignored by Ten Hag hence storming down the tunnel.

Danny Mills chimed in on the behaviour of Ronaldo with a message that said, "If Ronaldo has done that, it's an absolute disgrace.

"That's disrespectful to the team, the manager, the fans. They are winning 2-0 - what complaint can he have? If they were losing 2-0, it wouldn't be right, but I would sort of understand it.

"He clearly thinks he's bigger than the football club... It's a selfish act after not being involved.

"He knows full well that everybody is going to see him walk all the way down the touchline at Old Trafford, it's not like he can sneak out.