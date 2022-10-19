The win now sees the Reds rise to seventh on the Premier League table, and maintain an unbeaten streak in 29 league games at Anfield.
Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores
Darwin Nunez scored at Anfield on Wednesday night as Liverpool made it back-to-back Premier League wins, defeating David Moyes' West Ham United 1-0.
Liverpool score early
Looking to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City at the weekend, Liverpool began this encounter on the front foot.
Nunez tested West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from range before putting his side ahead with little over 20 minutes played.
The Uruguayan attacked Kostas Tsimikas’ searching cross, heading into the ground, and beating Fabianski’s reach in the process.
The Uruguayan continued to threaten, striking the post on the half-volley after several efforts from Mohamed Salah had failed to do the trick.
Liverpool were set to take a one-goal lead into the break, only to concede a clumsy penalty when Joe Gomez bundled over Jarrod Bowen. Alisson, however, guessed correctly to deny Bowen and preserve his clean sheet.
With no meaningful chances early in the second period and an hour gone, Roberto Firmino saw his close-range shot diverted wide after a smart pull-back from Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool almost instantly doubled their advantage moments later as Curtis Jones’ fired through a sea of bodies.
Liverpool win 2-in-2, fans praise Nunez goal
The hosts eventually saw out the rest of the game, maintaining their dominant head-to-head record with the Hammers, losing just one of their last 50 league games dating back to 1963.
The 1-0 victory also ended West Ham's three-game undefeated run, while making it a second consecutive victory for themselves.
See some reactions from the game.
