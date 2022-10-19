RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Jidechi Chidiezie

Darwin Nunez scored at Anfield on Wednesday night as Liverpool made it back-to-back Premier League wins, defeating David Moyes' West Ham United 1-0.

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring against West Ham
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring against West Ham

The win now sees the Reds rise to seventh on the Premier League table, and maintain an unbeaten streak in 29 league games at Anfield.

Read Also

Looking to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City at the weekend, Liverpool began this encounter on the front foot.

Nunez tested West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from range before putting his side ahead with little over 20 minutes played.

The Uruguayan attacked Kostas Tsimikas’ searching cross, heading into the ground, and beating Fabianski’s reach in the process.

The Uruguayan continued to threaten, striking the post on the half-volley after several efforts from Mohamed Salah had failed to do the trick.

Liverpool were set to take a one-goal lead into the break, only to concede a clumsy penalty when Joe Gomez bundled over Jarrod Bowen. Alisson, however, guessed correctly to deny Bowen and preserve his clean sheet.

With no meaningful chances early in the second period and an hour gone, Roberto Firmino saw his close-range shot diverted wide after a smart pull-back from Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool almost instantly doubled their advantage moments later as Curtis Jones’ fired through a sea of bodies.

The hosts eventually saw out the rest of the game, maintaining their dominant head-to-head record with the Hammers, losing just one of their last 50 league games dating back to 1963.

The 1-0 victory also ended West Ham's three-game undefeated run, while making it a second consecutive victory for themselves.

See some reactions from the game.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Karim Benzema celebrates in Real Madrid 3-0 win at Elche

    Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

  • Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

    “I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

  • Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

    'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after Inter Milan draw
UCL

'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan

2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three

2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three