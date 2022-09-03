RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Fans have singled out Aurelio Tchoumeni for praise as Real Madrid continued their bright start to the season with another win on Saturday.

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Betis
Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 win against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon in round 4 of La Liga fixtures.

The Los Blancos were looking to pick up their fourth win of the new campaign and did so on Saturday.

Vinicius Jnr picked up from where he left off over the weekend and opened the scoring for Real Madrid as early as 9 minutes after kick-off, giving the defending champions the lead.

Vinicius and Rodrygo both scored as Real Madrid overcame Real Betis on Saturday
However, Betis responded eight minutes later with Borja Iglesias finding Sergio Canales who slotted past Thibaut Courtois to level matters in the first-half.

Canales' goal proved to be the final action of the opening period as both sides headed into the break tied at 1-1.

Sergio Canales scored for Real Betis against Real Madrid on Saturday
The second-half resumed with Carlo Ancelotti's men looking to assume the lead once more.

And their persistence paid off after Rodrygo opened his account for the season in the 65th minute to give the champions the lead once more.

Vinicius opened the scoring for Real Madrid
Manuel Pellegrini's men searched for an equalizer once more but it never came as the Los Blancos held on for a 2-1 win picking up their fourth win in as many matches this season already.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Real Madrid's win, after Aurelio Tchoumeni's impressive shift on the afternoon:

