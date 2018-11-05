Pulse.com.gh logo
Real Madrid agrees ground breaking kit sponsorship deal with Adidas

The Los Blancos are not faring well on the field, but it looks like their marketing team has brought smiles to their teeming fans.

Real Madrid are set to sign the biggest kit deal in football history, renewing their agreement with adidas to the tune of €1.1bn over the 10 years from 2020 to 2030.

The agreement, which would run from 2020 until 2030 and represent the most expensive kit deal in soccer, would see Adidas pay more than double the annual €52 million it commits under its current contract with the La Liga club.

The eye-watering figure is also reportedly only a guaranteed amount, and could rise to as much as €150 million per year depending on merchandising.

If confirmed, the deal would see Los Blancos surpass Spanish rivals Barcelona’s kit deal with US sportswear giant Nike, which Marca says pays the La Liga champions only €83 million each year, despite previous claims that the deal might be worth up to €155 million annually.

This was the renewal of the sponsorship deal with Adidas which is about to be signed and would mean 1,100m euros coming in over the next ten years.

It would be a ground breaking deal in sports marketing in Europe, the contract of the century and make the shirt the most expensive in world sport.

With a guaranteed income each year of 110m euros and another variable part depending on merchandising that could see the figure rise to 150m euros, the club would double the 52m euros that they currently get from the German company.To put this in perspecive, and compare it with Nike in the NBA, who kit out all the 21 teams for 1,000m dollars over eight years.

Indeed, Marca's report contains a section simply titled 'The ​Barça agreement', claiming that the Catalan side's deal with Nike – reported at the time of renewal to be worth up to €155m a year, and therefore more than Real's reported adidas renewal – is 'really' worth just €83m per season, noting, "It is usual for clubs to inflate their figures as they are very difficult to prove."

Schalke's Swiss forward Breel Embolo (2R) and German striker Mark Uth (2L) ended goal-droughts at the weekend and are eager to score more against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday in Gelsenkirchen following a goalless draw in Istanbul.
Football "The trend is your friend," rejuvenated Schalke eye last 16 in Europe
Match Day Four: UEFA Champions League preview
Big matches review of weekend's top games across Europe
Black Stars defender let Udinese down in AC Milan defeat
Black Stars defender let Udinese down in AC Milan defeat
