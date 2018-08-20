Pulse.com.gh logo
Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years


La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence

There were several empty seats in the Santiago Bernabeau during Real Madrid’s first La Liga game after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

  Published:
Some Real Madrid fans boycotted the Los Blancos weekend La Liga game against Getefe due to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, as just 48,466 spectators were in attendance.

President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez has been reluctant to replace the club’s all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus this summer from the European champions for a 100 million euro deal.

The supporters of Real Madrid after the club lost 4-2 to their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup responded by failing to show up in their numbers for their first La Liga game.

Just 48,466 people came through the turnstiles for the first home game of the season, which should have attracted both hardcore fans and football tourists to see some of the biggest names in world football.

The last time, Real played in front of such a paltry Santiago Bernabeu crowd was the final home game of the 2008-09 season, which came during a five-game losing streak that was started by the historic 6-2 Clasico defeat to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, who had both Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi scoring braces.

In the game, Real Madrid scored in each halves, courtesy of Dani Cavajal and Real Madrid.

