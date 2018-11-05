Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu

news

Fans of Real Madrid will now have the chance to watch every minute of the club’s home games even if they find themselves in the washroom.

This is because the Spanish giants have moved to install television screens on all urinals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

This is meant to ensure that fans do not miss any action of a home game even if they are visiting the urinal to pee.

As intriguing as this sounds, it appears that Real Madrid is not the first club in La liga to introduce such a move.

According to SportBible, Spanish topflight side Leganes have already implemented a similar system and it seems to have gone down well with fans.

It is particularly not a bad idea, as some players often like to visit the washroom before any game starts.

Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry had a very unusual superstition of going to the toilet before games.

"I am very superstitious and, for me, if we win a game then I add it on to my next superstition. Last season, as you can imagine, it built up to quite a lot,” Terry is quoted as saying.

"Me and Frank started it a long time ago; in the Chelsea dressing room we have three urinals and me and Lamps started weeing in one. We won the game and, for me, that was it, the next week there was a queue of me, Frank and Ash."

"And even now, up until today, you have Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas, we are all there in one big queue.

"A few months ago the club secretary said to me: 'we have had a few calls from the FA complaining because we have been going out late' and I didn't have the heart to tell him it was because we were all waiting to go for a wee."

Sometimes we have no idea what these footballers do before coming on the pitch and this is funny.