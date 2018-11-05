Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu

Real Madrid is not the first club in La liga to introduce such a move.

  • Published:
play

Fans of Real Madrid will now have the chance to watch every minute of the club’s home games even if they find themselves in the washroom.

This is because the Spanish giants have moved to install television screens on all urinals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

This is meant to ensure that fans do not miss any action of a home game even if they are visiting the urinal to pee.

As intriguing as this sounds, it appears that Real Madrid is not the first club in La liga to introduce such a move.

According to SportBible, Spanish topflight side Leganes have already implemented a similar system and it seems to have gone down well with fans.

READ ALSO: Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter

It is particularly not a bad idea, as some players often like to visit the washroom before any game starts.

Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry had a very unusual superstition of going to the toilet before games.

"I am very superstitious and, for me, if we win a game then I add it on to my next superstition. Last season, as you can imagine, it built up to quite a lot,” Terry is quoted as saying.

"Me and Frank started it a long time ago; in the Chelsea dressing room we have three urinals and me and Lamps started weeing in one. We won the game and, for me, that was it, the next week there was a queue of me, Frank and Ash."

"And even now, up until today, you have Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas, we are all there in one big queue.

"A few months ago the club secretary said to me: 'we have had a few calls from the FA complaining because we have been going out late' and I didn't have the heart to tell him it was because we were all waiting to go for a wee."

READ ALSO: Five things we learned in the Premier League

Sometimes we have no idea what these footballers do before coming on the pitch and this is funny.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the Month 5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the Month
Football: Crew edge Red Bulls, Atlanta down NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs Football Crew edge Red Bulls, Atlanta down NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs
Football: Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter Football Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter
Football: Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch Football Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch
Football: Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot Football Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot
Football: Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second Football Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi...bullet
2 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
3 Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Policebullet
4 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
5 Italian giant AS Roma mercilessly troll Accra Great Olympicsbullet
6 'I am annulling my marriage not divorcing'- Gyan breaks silencebullet
7 Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to...bullet
8 Kwese shutdown pay TV, refocus on digital servicesbullet
9 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity...bullet
10 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
2 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
6 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
7 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet

Football

Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde reacts after scoring against Marseille on Sunday
Football Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second
Ebusua Dwarfs pip Hearts of Oak 2-1 in friendly
Black Queens suffer shock Zambia defeat in friendly
Leicester Demarai Gray revealed a message which read "For Vichai" when he celebrated his goal at Cardiff
Football Five things we learned in the Premier League
X
Advertisement