"My dear Case" - Real Madrid legends pen emotional letters to Casemiro

Casemiro will leave the European Champions this summer for England after Los Blancos reached an agreement with Premier League giant Manchester United.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro," the Red Devils said in a statement as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria on Friday evening.

Pending passing a medical and sorting out his visa with the UK authorities, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with an option for a further year worth €70m in transfer fee and performance-related add-ons.

Modric and Kroos send emotional farewells

During his time at the club, Casemiro formed a telepathic partnership in midfield with the duo of Modric and Kroos.

The trio proved successful together as the Brazilian won 18 titles with Los Blancos including five Champions League titles.

Following confirmation from Real Madrid and United, Modric and Kroos penned separate emotional letters to their ''Case" who they will miss.

"With you, it was impossible not to break a sweat in any situation," Kroos stated in his letter.

"An exemplary professional, a top player, a fighter who saved me from several. But above all, as a good person."

"You never let us relax even in the Turkish bath, staying there was another torment. You told someone to go and you almost had stationary bikes and weights there."

"A warning to let your new colleagues know, with you, you only allow people to lie down when it's time to do sit-ups.

"We have made history together, shit! What a legendary stage. I am going to miss you."

In his letter, Modric also admitted he will miss Casemiro but wishes him all the best.

"You have become a leader, you have been there for your teammates and Real Madrid. We will always remember you," Modric stated.

"We have gained a lot together, but I will keep the moments that no one sees. Those jokes, even in times of tension and where there were failures, you gave me peace of mind."

