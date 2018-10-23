Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Power Ranking: R. Madrid out of top 10 as ManUnited return

English clubs dominate Football Power Ranking

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Football Power Rankings are a season-long measurement of clubs, tracking teams throughout 2018-19 and considering results from all competitions.

The rankings consider advanced stats, full-season play and recent performance with some gut feeling mixed in. 

The log shows naturally teams who have lost the fewest games rank higher. It also factors in performances both UEFA Champions/Europa League as well as strength of oppositions met.

Teams that gather big wins against strong opponents get a boost.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accra

1. Juventus

Ronaldo kept scoring but this time it wasn't enough.

Juventus drop first points of the season after being held by Genoa in a 1-1 draw as second-placed Napoli cut the gap down to 4 points. 

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first ever player to score 400 goals in European top five leagues with his 5th goal in Serie A.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City remained on top of Premier League standings with 100% home record this season.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were among the five goalscorers as Pep Guardiola's side demolished Burnley with a 5-0 victory.

3. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah finally found his scoring shoe.

A solitary shot on target from Salah was enough to see Liverpool return to second of Premier League table, level with leaders Manchester City on 23 points.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of Man United clash

4. Barcelona

Barca will be without Messi who helped his side go top of La Liga table after Sevilla win.

Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Luiz Suarez and Ivan Rakitic all found the net to seal a 4-2 win in La Liga top-of-the-table clash with Sevilla, during which Marc-André ter Stegen played an important role in front of goal.

play

 

5. Chelsea

Chelsea were held 2-2 by Manchester United, after which they slip to 3rd in Premier League and are overtaken by Manchester City and Liverpool in our Rankings.

Ross Barkley came from bench to score a 96-minute equaliser which denied Jose Mourinho's side and kept Blues unbeaten after 9 Premier League games.

6. Arsenal

Ten out of ten.

Mesut Ozil scored one goal and delivered one assist to seal a 10th straight win for Gunners as Unai Emery's side beat Leicester City 3-1 at home and sit fourth in Premier League table.

7. Paris Saint-Germain

Making a 5-goal feast for rivals has become a routine thing for PSG... even without Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler were among the five scorers in PSG's 5-0 hammering over Amiens, after which Thomas Tuchel's side extend their winning run to 10 games.

8. Dortmund

Alcacer and Reus continued scoring, BVB kept winning.

Borussia Dortmund cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over bottom club VFB Stuggart thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp.

After an unbeaten September, Can Lucien Favre's side record another unbeaten month?

READ ALSO: Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo

9. Bayern Munich

Finally, Niko Kovac's side shrugged off pressure with a win... even in 10 men.

Robert Lewandowski has had in hand a 3-goal involvement, including 2 goals and a nice set up for James Rodriguez to seal a 3-1 win over his favorite victims Wolfsburg.

10. Manchester United

A fascinating draw at Stamford Bridge has sent Man Utd back to top 10 of our Rankings.

Anthony Martial was the shining star as he scored a double against Chelsea to help Jose Mourinho all but seal a historical win over his former side.

Is resurgent Red Devils on the way back to winning ways? 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
Football: Resistance to USA game is 'cultural', says La Liga president Football Resistance to USA game is 'cultural', says La Liga president
Football: Let's miss Messi while we're winning - Valverde Football Let's miss Messi while we're winning - Valverde
Football: Italian group wrests Parma control from Chinese owners Football Italian group wrests Parma control from Chinese owners
Football: Houllier lauds Klopp but picks out PSG for Champions League glory Football Houllier lauds Klopp but picks out PSG for Champions League glory
Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of Man United clash Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of Man United clash

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accrabullet
4 Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woesbullet
5 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo &...bullet
6 How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clashbullet
7 I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyanbullet
8 Barcelona have failed to beat Madrid without Messi since 2004bullet
9 Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoilsbullet
10 Football Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
8 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
9 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Spain forward Paco Alcacer (R) has scored seven goals in just 109 minutes for Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund. He is set to add to his 11 goals for club and country so far this season against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Football Facing Atletico is like 'toothache' for Dortmund goal-ace Alcacer
South Korea's under-19 football team were left stony faced after organisers played North Korea's national anthem ahead of their match against Jordan
Football You're not singing any more: North's anthem played for South Korea
Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti has gone 461 minutes in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League without conceding a goal
Football Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja
Faced with a match-fixing scandal, Red Star Belgrade have fallen silent ahead of their next Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday
Football Faced with match-fixing scandal, Red Star adopt code of silence
X
Advertisement