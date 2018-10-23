news

The Football Power Rankings are a season-long measurement of clubs, tracking teams throughout 2018-19 and considering results from all competitions.

The rankings consider advanced stats, full-season play and recent performance with some gut feeling mixed in.

The log shows naturally teams who have lost the fewest games rank higher. It also factors in performances both UEFA Champions/Europa League as well as strength of oppositions met.

Teams that gather big wins against strong opponents get a boost.

1. Juventus

Ronaldo kept scoring but this time it wasn't enough.

Juventus drop first points of the season after being held by Genoa in a 1-1 draw as second-placed Napoli cut the gap down to 4 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first ever player to score 400 goals in European top five leagues with his 5th goal in Serie A.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City remained on top of Premier League standings with 100% home record this season.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were among the five goalscorers as Pep Guardiola's side demolished Burnley with a 5-0 victory.

3. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah finally found his scoring shoe.

A solitary shot on target from Salah was enough to see Liverpool return to second of Premier League table, level with leaders Manchester City on 23 points.

4. Barcelona

Barca will be without Messi who helped his side go top of La Liga table after Sevilla win.

Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Luiz Suarez and Ivan Rakitic all found the net to seal a 4-2 win in La Liga top-of-the-table clash with Sevilla, during which Marc-André ter Stegen played an important role in front of goal.

5. Chelsea

Chelsea were held 2-2 by Manchester United, after which they slip to 3rd in Premier League and are overtaken by Manchester City and Liverpool in our Rankings.

Ross Barkley came from bench to score a 96-minute equaliser which denied Jose Mourinho's side and kept Blues unbeaten after 9 Premier League games.

6. Arsenal

Ten out of ten.

Mesut Ozil scored one goal and delivered one assist to seal a 10th straight win for Gunners as Unai Emery's side beat Leicester City 3-1 at home and sit fourth in Premier League table.

7. Paris Saint-Germain

Making a 5-goal feast for rivals has become a routine thing for PSG... even without Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler were among the five scorers in PSG's 5-0 hammering over Amiens, after which Thomas Tuchel's side extend their winning run to 10 games.

8. Dortmund

Alcacer and Reus continued scoring, BVB kept winning.

Borussia Dortmund cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over bottom club VFB Stuggart thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp.

After an unbeaten September, Can Lucien Favre's side record another unbeaten month?

9. Bayern Munich

Finally, Niko Kovac's side shrugged off pressure with a win... even in 10 men.

Robert Lewandowski has had in hand a 3-goal involvement, including 2 goals and a nice set up for James Rodriguez to seal a 3-1 win over his favorite victims Wolfsburg.

10. Manchester United

A fascinating draw at Stamford Bridge has sent Man Utd back to top 10 of our Rankings.

Anthony Martial was the shining star as he scored a double against Chelsea to help Jose Mourinho all but seal a historical win over his former side.

Is resurgent Red Devils on the way back to winning ways?