Real Madrid produces 5 players in Best XI including Ronaldo

Real Madrid Madrid have a majority five player in the Best XI including Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus from the Los Blancos this summer.

FIFA's The Best Xl of the past season has been picked with the added merit of being voted for by fellow players and the side consists of De Gea, Dani Alves, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Hazard, Modric, Kanté; Mbappe, Cristiano and Messi.

Real Madrid, as has been the case in recent seasons, have been at the centre of the awards given out with four current players picked in the best eleven along with Cristiano Ronaldo.From the Madrid team that lifted the Champions League in Kiev, five have been picked compared to just one by Barcelona.

There are five changes from last season with Buffon, Bonucci, Kroos, Iniesta and Neymar missing and in their places are De Gea, Varane, Kante, Hazard and Mbappe.