Santiago Solari could be sacked as Real Madrid coach before Sunday's LaLiga clash with Real Valladolid, according to Spanish television channel La Sexta, whose football programme 'Jugones' claims that club president Florentino Pérez is bidding to bring Zinedine Zidane back as boss.

Zidane willing to return in the summer, but not now

'Jugones' says Pérez has been in touch with Zidane - who resigned last May after winning a LaLiga title and three Champions Leagues in two and a half years in charge - to urge him to return to the Bernabéu as Solari's replacement.

And the report reveals that the 46-year-old has turned down the opportunity to take over now - but is open to a summer appointment.

Madrid would give Zidane power over ins and outs

'Jugones', which identifies Zidane's fellow former Madrid coach José Mourinho as Pérez's other option, adds that Los Blancos are ready to give the Frenchman complete power over player signings and departures.