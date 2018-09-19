Pulse.com.gh logo
Real Madrid return to Champions League after 843 days of reign


The Los Blancos will do battle with Roma on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid will face their first test in the UEFA Champions League after the exit of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo with a tie against regular opponent in European football Roma.

Real Madrid return to the Champions League on Wednesday, with their reign in the competition now extending over 843 days, after lifting the first of three-in-a-row on May 28, 2016 in Milan against Diego Simeone's Atletico.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

Then came No. 12 and No. 13, something that seemed unthinkable, and their throne is being put to the test again.

Like at the start of every campaign, the question is whether or not they will be able to win it again, a fourth successive European Cup, or a fifth in five years if you count La Decima against Atletico.

The motivation for Real Madrid now is for the rest of the team to prove that they can emerge European champions without Cristiano Ronaldo who has joined Juventus to inspire them to UEFA Champions League glory.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

Sergio Ramos, the skipper of the Los Blancos is bent on extending Real Madrid’s reign in the UEFA Champions League reign.

The assignment will be tougher this term since their bitterest rivals, Barcelona have made the UEFA Champions League their topmost priority this season, after Lionel Messi who replaced Iniesta as the skipper of the side made a declaration.

