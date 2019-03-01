Real Madrid were crashed out of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday by Barcelona FC and all the three goals scored in the second leg against the Los Blancos came in the second leg.

Benito, a juvenile coach of Real Madrid decided to criticise some of the stars of the side who put up abysmal display in Barca defeat.

And according to Marca the comments he made on Cadena SER might have cost him his job.

“I think Vinicius has been a welcome arrival and I think he has surprised everyone with the high level he has been playing at," he started off saying.

"He's a youngster, but he shakes up the attack.

"We're talking about a match between Real Madrid and Barcelona and, of the 22 players, he was the one who was most able to make things happen in attack.

"For me, the problem is that there are players playing well below their level.

"I'm speaking about Casemiro, who isn't ready to play a single minute in my opinion.

"With [Toni] Kroos, when the wind goes in our favour then we navigate it fantastically, but when it goes against we don't even get the boat in the water.

"There are others like this. "The first two goals were very preventable.

"With the first goal, I don't know if [Sergio] Ramos was slightly injured following the clash in the first half, but he went very tamely towards a ball that should be his.

"The second goal is a great mess, with Barcelona not even needing to construct a great piece of play to get in behind.

"The response of Casemiro is a jog."It's surprising."

It has been reported that Raul Gonzalez is expected to replace Benito at Real Madrid.