Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui after 5-1 defeat against Barca

Real Madrid have parted ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui after 5-1 defeat against Barca play

Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui after 5-1 defeat against Barca

Real Madrid have replaced head coach ulen Lopetegui with youth team coach Santiago Hernan Solari.

He moves up from the Castilla side, as did Zinedine Zidane did three years ago when replacing Zinedine Zidane.

Solari until his appointment as first team coach was the head coach of the Real Madrid youth side Castilla, where Zidane coached before his elevation three years ago.

It is a decision that has been taken to pull the club out of a crisis that has rarely been experienced at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.Florentino Perez didn't want to wait for what could have been a turning point week for Real, with Viktoria Plzen at home and a visit to face Barcelona, who are without Lionel Messi, on Sunday.

The results and performances (four losses and a draw amid a historical scoring drought) have weighed heavily against the confidence in a coach, who was presented at the Bernabeu just over four months ago following his sacking as Spain coach.

Three successive defeats against CSKA, Alaves and Levante undermined the coach's position, just over a month after he received great praise following the fantastic victory over Roma.

However, the drift has been such that from June to October, Lopeteegui has found himself sacked from the two jobs which he likely always dreamed of having.

The coach has also been a victim of the poisoned chalice handed to him at the three-in-a-row European champions, with holes left by the departures of Zidane and, above all, the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The team needed reinforcements but in came a goalkeeper (Thibaut Courtois) and a right-back (Alvaro Odriozola) in positions that were not priorities.Ronaldo wasn't replaced by the club and in addition, they let Mateo Kovacic go without bringing in a replacement, despite Lopetegui's public requests for such.

He asked for a No. 9 and in the end, almost out of panic, they signed Mariano, while Vinicius keeps scoring goals for the Castilla.Lopetegui has found himself in charge of a squad that is much worse than it has been in previous years but the requirements were the same.The club also had their doubts in him and in fact, he was not the first option, or even the second or third.

Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte and even the unknown young German tactician Julian Nagelsmann were contacted before him.Lopetegui thus leaves and Solari enters, a man whose career in the dugout has been developed at La Fabrica.

He debuted with Cadet B in 2013 and was promoted to the A side a year later and Juvenil B in 2015.In 2016, he took over as Castilla coach and is now the latest emergency solution who Perez has found at home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test
Sadick Adams' ha-trick sinks Hearts of Oak in FA Cup final Sadick Adams' ha-trick sinks Hearts of Oak in FA Cup final
Football: Teenage talent Davies to finally join Bayern Football Teenage talent Davies to finally join Bayern
Five things to know about the Leicester City owner who perished in plane crash Five things to know about the Leicester City owner who perished in plane crash
Football: Bayern missing stars for cup clash at minnows Roedinghausen Football Bayern missing stars for cup clash at minnows Roedinghausen
Cristiano Ronaldo throws shade at Florentino Perez Cristiano Ronaldo throws shade at Florentino Perez

Recommended Videos

Daniel Amartey suffers horrific leg injury Daniel Amartey suffers horrific leg injury
Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan



Top Articles

1 Daniel Amartey suffers horror leg break in English Premier Leaguebullet
2 Football 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai ownerbullet
3 Football Tributes, mourning as Leicester's Thai boss killed in...bullet
4 Football Ronaldo rocket gives Juventus scrappy win at Empolibullet
5 Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadiumbullet
6 Football Vardy leads Leicester tributes to 'legend' Vichaibullet
7 Daniel Amartey breaks silence after suffering horrific...bullet
8 Cristiano Ronaldo throws shade at Florentino Perezbullet
9 Football Lopetegui defiant despite thrashing by Barcelonabullet
10 Football Dropped Mbappe comes on to grab crucial goal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
4 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
7 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
8 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
9 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet

Football

Julen Lopetegui's days appear numbered as coach of Real Madrid after Sunday's 5-1 defeat in Barcelona
Football Lopetegui set for sack as Real Madrid target Conte
Juventus midfielder Emre Can (L) could be out for up to six weeks after thyroid surgery
Football Juventus midfielder Emre Can undergoes thyroid surgery
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's son and widow were seen laying a wreath among a sea of tributes from fans outside the stadium
Football Family, players pay tribute to Thai owner of Leicester City
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel left Kylian Mbappe on the bench at kick-off against Marseile, but the forward came on to score the opening goal
Football Tuchel shows a different side as dropped Mbappe plays role of super sub
X
Advertisement