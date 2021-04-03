Real Madrid see off Eibar ahead of Liverpool and Barca tests

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard were all injured and left out completely.
None of those three are expected to return against Liverpool at Valdebebas in midweek but a hesitant Eibar performance offered Zidane the chance to take off the likes of Luka Modric, Benzema and Asensio in the second half.
Benzema will be essential to Madrid's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, and of beating Barcelona too, after the Frenchman made it 11 goals in his last 10 games.
He looked refreshed, with his exclusion from the national team continuing to be of benefit to Real Madrid.
But Asensio was arguably the star of the show, his lively display in the front three likely to earn him a starting spot in the trio of crunch games now to come.
Eibar, who stay 19th, would have suffered a heavier defeat were it not for three goals being chalked off for offside.