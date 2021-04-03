Real Madrid see off Eibar ahead of Liverpool and Barca tests

Benzema twice went close early on but was denied by Marko Dmitrovic after latching onto Alejandro Pozo's backpass and then was the first to be ruled offside, having headed in Marcelo's cross.

The excellent Asensio hit the crossbar with a free-kick from out wide and then flicked in Isco's shot, only for the flag to go up again.

Madrid though kept coming, and so did Asensio. Casemiro intercepted Pape Diop's pass in midfield and steered a superb ball through to Asensio, whose cushioned touch took him away from Anaitz Arbilla and left him with a simple finish.

Modric and Asensio went off after the hour as torrential rain added to the sense Real Madrid needed a second, with Thibaut Courtois scrambling back just in time after misjudging a back pass.

Casemiro curled in from the edge of the area but again, the goal was ruled out, until Benzema headed in to make the victory secure, capitalising on an impressive run down the left from Vinicius Junior.